MLB suspends Braves’ Jurickson Profar for PED violation

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be without outfielder Jurickson Profar for 80 games after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The suspension means Profar will be ineligible to return until late June and will not be allowed to participate in the postseason, should the Braves qualify. The team is currently off to an 0-5 start, their worst season opening in nine years following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Profar, 32, signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Atlanta this offseason. In a statement released Tuesday, he called the suspension “the most difficult day” of his baseball career and said he is “devastated” by the outcome. He apologized to the Braves organization, his teammates, and fans.

“I would never knowingly do anything to cheat the game I love,” Profar said.

The Braves issued a brief statement expressing surprise and disappointment at the news.

Profar will forfeit his salary during the 80-game suspension, per MLB policy.

The Braves will now be without one of their starting outfielders for more than half of the regular season.