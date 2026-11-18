COBB COUNTY, GA — Two brothers who had been missing from Cobb County since last week have been found safe in Atlanta, bringing an end to the search for the children.

The brothers, identified as 12-year-old Jayden and 15-year-old Jeffery, were last reported at their home on Hidden Glen Drive before they went missing Friday.

During a news conference Wednesday, Lt. Clint Denson confirmed that the brothers had been located along with a third missing child.

“The deactivate did locate all three missing juveniles in the city of Atlanta. They are safe at this time, their parents have been notified, and they will return home to their families,” Denson said.

Lt Clint Denson

Police had previously been looking into whether the brothers were accompanied by another missing child, a 14-year-old boy who had run away from home the week before.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the 14-year-old was also located safely.

Police have not provided details about where the children had been while they were missing.

Volunteers in Marietta organized a search party Tuesday to help find the boys.