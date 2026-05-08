Missing Atlanta teen found safe after week-and-a-half-long search

ATLANTA — An Atlanta teen who drew attention across social media after he went missing more than a week ago has been found safe.

Atlanta police say 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite has been located, but authorities have not released any details on where he was found.

A $10,000 reward had been offered in the search for the teen.

Earlier this week, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport posted on social media describing Brathwaite as the son of a “valued member of the airport community.”

KIPP Atlanta Schools also released a statement following Brathwaite’s safe return.

“We are overjoyed and grateful that KIPP Atlanta Collegiate scholar Benjamin Brathwaite has been found safe,” KIPP Atlanta Schools CEO Dr. Michael Cormack Jr. said in a statement.

Cormack thanked those who helped in the search effort.

“We appreciate everyone who shared information, offered support and helped bring him home. We also thank law enforcement, city leaders and all those whose efforts contributed to this outcome,” Cormack said.

Cormack also asked for privacy for the family.

“We respectfully ask that the family’s privacy be honored as they focus on healing and being together,” Cormack said.