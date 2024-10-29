MICHELIN Guide unveils 2024 list of Atlanta restaurants to receive a coveted star

ATLANTA — Feeling hungry? Several Atlanta restaurants have been added to the list of some of the best in the world.

The MICHELIN Guide Atlanta has awarded four new restaurants a coveted star.

Four restaurants received Bib Gourmand status, which takes into account skillful cooking at an affordable price.

The guide debuted last year and recognized a total of 45 restaurants across the city. Just five of those received a MICHELIN Star.

The MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering “outstanding cooking.” Restaurants are critiqued on “the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.”

All of the Atlanta restaurants that received a MICHELIN Star on Monday received just one, which signifies “restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.”

The new restaurants with a MICHELIN Star include O by Brush, Omakase Table, Spring and Staplehouse.

Among the restaurants achieving Bib Gourmand status are Masterpiece, Superica, Table & Main and Whoopsie’s.



