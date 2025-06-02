Metro Atlanta theme park giant expands nationwide

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s Herschend Family Entertainment is making a major expansion in the attractions industry, completing the acquisition of all 24 U.S. properties owned by Palace Entertainment.

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Herschend already operates several well-known attractions across the Southeast, including Dollywood in Tennessee, Wild Adventures in Valdosta, and Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain. The acquisition adds iconic parks like Kennywood in Pennsylvania and Lake Compounce in Connecticut, the nation’s oldest continuously operating amusement park to its growing portfolio.

The deal also brings several Georgia-based properties under the Herschend umbrella, including Malibu Norcross and Mountasia Marietta.

While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the company secured a $1.1 billion loan to finance the transaction.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story