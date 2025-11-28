Metro Atlanta shelter launches ‘Black Fur-Day’ with no-cost pet adoptions

Annual Home for the Pawlidays event scheduled in metro Atlanta with free pet adoptions Annual Home for the Pawlidays event scheduled in metro Atlanta with free pet adoptions (LifeLine Animal Project)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Animal Services is marking the holiday shopping season with “Black Fur-Day,” encouraging families to bring home a new pet for the holidays.

Beginning Friday, November 28 through December 7, all adoptions at the county animal shelter on Fulton Industrial Boulevard will be free. Adoption fees are normally $85 for dogs and $65 for cats.

The promotion also includes pets currently in foster homes. All adoptable animals come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

