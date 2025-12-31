Metro Atlanta road projects get major boost from federal safety funding

ATLANTA — Several road projects across metro Atlanta are getting a major funding boost through the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

The program is distributing nearly one billion dollars nationwide to improve roadway safety, with several metro Atlanta counties set to benefit.

Carroll County will receive the largest grant in Georgia, nearly $19 million to fund safety improvements along about 30 miles of roadway. Projects include adding rumble strips, wider shoulders, and wider edge lines in areas where seven deadly crashes have been reported since 2018.

Cobb and Cherokee counties will also receive millions of dollars for safety upgrades along major roadways. Cherokee County is set to receive more than $7 million for improvements along 10 miles of Highway 92. Cobb County will receive more than $8 million to improve several major routes, including Windy Hill Road.

Fayette County is also receiving nearly $10 million in federal funding. Plans there include building three new roundabouts and making safety improvements in school zones and pedestrian areas.

Officials say the funding is aimed at reducing crashes and improving safety on some of the region’s busiest roadways, as part of a nationwide effort to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.