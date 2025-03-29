Metro Atlanta pollen count surpasses 35-year record high

ATLANTA — The pollen count in metro Atlanta has reached new record-highs, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says Saturday’s pollen count is 14,801, a record for the past 35 years.

Earlier this week, the pollen count reached a high of more than 3,000.

Health experts recently recommend several steps to reduce exposure.

Doctors with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma advise residents to “keep your windows closed at home and in your car,” and to “shower at night before you go to bed to remove any pollen that’s settled into your hair or on your skin.”