Metro Atlanta pollen count hits 4 digits for first time this season

Pollen season is starting in Georgia

ATLANTA — Spring arrives this week and along with it comes a different season that many in metro Atlanta aren’t too fond of: pollen season.

Monday’s pollen count reached 1,345, marking the first time this year that it has hit the quadruple digits.

It is also just shy of the “extremely high” range of 1,500 or more.

Tree pollen season typically runs from late February to June. The metro Atlanta area typically sees the most extreme numbers around March or April.

Last year, the first quadruple digit day happened on Feb. 28 followed by the first “extremely high” day on March 6.

Once the “extremely high” pollen days start later in spring, allergy experts say trying to limit your exposure to allergens can help.

They also say don’t wait until you feel symptoms to act.

“Be preventative in treatment, not reactionary,” Dr. Sarah Bluestein with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma told WSB-TV. “Starting early with things like antihistamines and also topical steroids helps keep inflammation down and also helps keep other symptoms out of control before they get out of hand.”

Dry, windy days will tend to be worse for allergies, so keep that in mind when planning those outdoor activities.

