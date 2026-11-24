Metro Atlanta Pepsi workers could go on strike as contract negotiations continue

LITHONIA, GA — Local union workers at Pepsi-Cola are raising the possibility of a strike as negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement continue.

Dozens of newly unionized members of Teamsters Local 528 staged a “practice picket” in Lithonia early Tuesday to express their frustration with the prolonged contract talks.

Pepsi-Cola operates facilities in Lithonia and northwest Atlanta.

Union representative Chuck Stiles said wages, working conditions and benefits are among the workers’ primary concerns. He described the months of contract talks as “surface negotiations.”

“Just Pepsi’s unwillingness to even entertain good faith bargaining, I think that’s the biggest issue,” Stiles said.

Stiles said a potential strike could extend beyond metro Atlanta and affect the company’s operations nationwide.

“It would be tough for them to bring in replacements because we would extend lines through other locations throughout America; it would stretch Pepsi very thin not just in Atlanta but across the nation,” Stiles said.

In a statement, Pepsi said negotiations remain ongoing and the company is committed to reaching a mutually agreeable solution.

The company described a potential strike as “highly unusual and disruptive” for everyone involved and said it remains committed to serving customers even in the event of a work stoppage.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Graham Carroll contributed to this story.