FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta community is celebrating major improvements to one of its largest parks following a large-scale renovation project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at 1 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of Bennett Park located at 5930 Burruss Mill Rd. in northeast Forsyth County.

The renovation project cost $25.8 million and was funded through multiple sources, including SPLOST funds.

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Director Kirk Franz said the park’s purpose remains the same despite major upgrades.

“Bennett Park has been transformed. Even though everything looks new, the purpose of the park hasn’t changed,” Franz said. “This is still where kids will play on a field for the first time, where parents will cheer from the sidelines, where memories will be made. And the difference now is that we’ve built a park that will serve the next generation.”

Metro Atlanta park reopens after $25.8M renovation project (Forsyth County Government)

Forsyth County spokesman Russell Brown said one of the county’s top priorities was improving connectivity at Bennett Park between parking areas and sports fields.

County leaders said the renovation reflects growth in the northeast portion of Forsyth County and the need for expanded public amenities.

District 4 Commissioner Mendy Moore said the area has changed significantly since the park first opened.

“Since opening in 1978, Bennett Park has served generations of Forsyth County families,” Moore said. “This part of Forsyth County has grown tremendously, and the northeast portion of the county deserves amenities that reflect that growth. That’s why the renovation of Bennett Park was so important.”

The updated park includes two multi-purpose artificial turf fields, three baseball-softball fields, two full-court outdoor basketball courts, batting cages, picnic pavilions, a new community building, a playground, paved and nature trails, and expanded parking.

Officials said Bennett Park has served families since 1978 and is expected to continue doing so for future generations.