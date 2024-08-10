Metro Atlanta nonprofit is helping some families pay rent for an entire year

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Criana Goggins is grateful to have a roof over her head, but it’s hard to keep it there.

“Rent is the biggest bill of them all. That makes it extremely hard to even survive now,” Goggins said.

Which is why she’s thankful for a little help.

“It can change a family’s entire life,” Jori Mendel said.

Mendel is with the local nonprofit FreeRentATL and its benefactor, Roots. The charity helps local families by paying their rent for an entire year.

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins and his wife Jedidia work with FreeRentATL. Wilkins himself grew up in tough times and knows what a difference this program can make.

“I think it gives them a chance to breathe. A chance to exhale. Where they’re not stressed out all the time,” Wilkins said.

“Our goal is to ensure families stay housed and have the support they need,” Jedidia said.

It provides hope for the future.

Goggins is a FreeRentATL recipient.

“If you’re able to save a thousand dollars a month for 12 months that’s $12,000. That’s a down payment on your own home and that is extremely huge,” she said.

To learn more about FreeRentATL and Roots, click here.