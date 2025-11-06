Metro Atlanta housing market steady as prices dip, listings rise heading into 2026

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s housing market remains healthy and stable heading into the final months of 2025, with more homes for sale and slightly lower prices compared to last year, according to new data from Georgia MLS.

Chief Marketing Officer John Ryan says sales activity is steady while the median home price has dipped about 2.3%, from $399,500 to just over $390,000. “Our average and median sales prices have been fairly flat,” Ryan said.

The report shows 17% more active listings on the market than a year ago, giving buyers a bit more leverage in negotiations. “Buyers have a little bit more negotiating power because there’s more housing on the market,” Ryan said.

Ryan also noted that more than half of all home sales this year have included some type of closing contribution from the seller, reflecting a slight shift in market dynamics.

Mortgage rates are currently just above 6%, and analysts believe a further decline could bring a surge in market activity next year. “I think there’s been a lot of folks on the fence looking at the interest rates and where they’re going,” Ryan said.

If rates fall below 6% in 2026, analysts expect a significant boost for Atlanta’s already resilient housing market.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story