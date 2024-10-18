Metro Atlanta flight students help with Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina

Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on October 8, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Bate Cave was particularly hard hit by flooding. Recovery efforts continue as the death toll has risen to over 230 while the powerful Hurricane Milton is on track to make landfall in Florida. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — As more Hurricane Helene relief supplies head to North Carolina, a pair of metro Atlanta flight students are lending a hand.

Levi Gordon from The Weber School and Nate Skor from Riverwood International High School have been helping hard-hit parts of North Carolina since Hurricane Helene hit last month.

Skor said they have taken two trips, carrying about 250 pounds of supplies.

“We went out to Rutherford County North Carolina, east of Asheville, we unloaded and then flew back to Winston-Salem,” Skor said.

Gordon could see the damage from the plane.

“We saw a lot of downed trees, some houses that looked like they were destroyed,” he said.

Skor is part of a flying club at Riverwood. The seniors DJ, babysit and pick up other jobs to pay for their training and love of flying.

“We’re both working towards our commercial pilot’s license to eventually get our flight instructor certificates,” Gordon said.

This month they also flew a mission to take rescue dogs to a new shelter in Florida. They filled up the back, and one dog sat on Skor’s lap.

“We’re such a small part of the overall efforts,” Skor said. “We flew there, all the materials, and donations were there waiting for us, and people at the airport helped us load everything and weigh everything.”

Stouffer asked Gordon why he wanted to help,

“It’s really just who we are, how we were raised, we always love helping in any way that we can,” Gordon said.