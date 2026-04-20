Metro Atlanta firefighters hailed as heroes for helping shooting victim in Indianapolis

COBB COUNTY, GA — Metro Atlanta firefighters are being hailed as heroes for their swift response to a shooting while visiting Indiana for a conference.

While visiting a recent conference, firefighters jumped in when someone opened fire at a fast food restaurant in the Indianapolis area.

“Heard gunshots ring out, and then somebody said there was a guy laying out in the parking lot,” a firefighter said.

Cobb County firefighters Aaron Mabry, Gregory Baker and TJ Proulx were in the right place at the right time.

“I grabbed some gloves and napkins and we went out there and started trying to assess him,” Mabry said. “I’m glad we were there to render aid where we needed to. We were kind of in the right place at the right time.”

The firefighters were able to keep the victim alive before an ambulance arrived.

A second person was shot, according to officials.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.