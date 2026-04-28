Metro Atlanta fire department collecting supplies to help families impacted by wildfires

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday for 91 South Georgia counties as the wildfires rage on and continue to threaten lives, homes and the timber industry. (PHOTO: Georgia Forestry Commission)

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta fire department is collecting supplies to help provide aid for displaced families impacted by South Georgia wildfires.

The Forsyth County Fire Department said they are launching a disaster relief drive through May 10.

Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said the community has consistently stepped up during times of need.

“Forsyth County residents have proven time and time again that they are caring people, ready to help others,” Head said. “We appreciate anything our community can do to help our neighbors in the south.”

The supplies are being collected at all Forsyth County fire stations and the Public Safety Complex located at 3520 Settingdown Rd.

“Once we collect it all, local organizations we’ve partnered with will deliver the items to points of contact in South Georgia for distribution,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Acceptable items include:

Shelf-stable, non-perishable food items

Toiletries

House items

Baby items

Pet items

Socks, underwear, blankets

Smoke related relief (N95/KN95 masks, saline nasal spray, etc.)

During a visit to South Georgia on Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said rain over the weekend provided some relief for crews working to contain the blazes and helped them make progress.

“Everybody is feeling really good about that. We’re definitely not out of the woods, but we’re feeling a lot better,” Kemp said. “We’ve got to stay vigilant here. They’ve done a great job taking advantage of a good weather day yesterday. The team here was telling us that they had a good day yesterday.”

The Pineland Fire has now burned more than 32,000 acres and is 23 percent contained, while the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has burned more than 22,000 acres and is about one-third contained.

Find the full list of accepted items and more info here: https://www.forsythco.com/…/fire-department-hosts…