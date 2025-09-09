Metro Atlanta elementary school earns prestigious National Conservation award

The Marietta Center for Advanced Academics in Cobb County has become the first elementary school in Georgia to receive the prestigious Ocean Guardianship Award.

COBB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta elementary school was honored with a prestigious award for conservation in Georgia.

The Marietta Center for Advanced Academics earned the national oceanic and atmospheric administrations ocean guardianship distinction for their work in recycling and conservation on campus.

“The great thing about this is this is what we do anyway here,” Dr. Lindsay Elkins said. “We’re constantly talking about being stewards of our environment, cleaning up, reusing things, recycling things.”

Dr. Elkins said they are continuing the program. The Marietta Center for Advanced Academics serves 280 students.