Metro Atlanta court offering free Valentine’s Day weddings

COBB COUNTY, GA — Couples looking to get married this Valentine’s Day can attend free group wedding ceremonies at the Cobb Magistrate Court. Ceremonies will be held at noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Judge Brendan Murphy says it’s one of the court’s most exciting days of the year.

“We love love at the people’s court. We love welcoming couples and we do a lot of heavy stuff here, a lot of very serious cases, and so it’s one of the few things we do here where everybody walks out of the room excited, and it gets us excited to come to work that day,” Murphy said.

Murphy says couples must bring a valid marriage license from any probate court. Probate courts are not open on Saturdays.

“So the couple needs to make sure that they get that wedding license by Friday so that when they show up here at the courthouse on Saturday for their Valentines Day wedding that they have it,” Murphy said.

Murphy says ceremonies are held in groups.

“There are not individual ceremonies, there are free group ceremonies but it would probably be too many couples to do just one large group ceremony, usually we’ll break it up into two or three ceremonies,” he said.

Couples who participate can also expect a few extras.

“We usually have a special photobooth set up so couples can take fun valentines themed wedding photos right before or after the wedding ceremony; and usually we’ll have a couple of surprises in store,” Murphy said.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.