Metro Atlanta community frustrated after department of labor closes job corps program

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City leaders are voicing concern after the U.S. Department of Labor announced they will eliminate federal job training programs for at-risk youth, including one in metro Atlanta.

The goal of job corps is to provide career training for eligible young people between the ages of 16 and 24. However, the department of labor cutting the program and abandoning a large construction site for a new center has frustrated many people in the community.

South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis says the building is an example of urban blight.

“This is not just about South Fulton,” Willis said. “This center was going to serve the region. We were going to have students as far as the state of Florida coming to this campus.”

The labor department cited job corps programs no longer achieving their goals as the reason for the programs being eliminated.

Willis wants the government to restore the program that helps the community or hopes they will transfer ownership of the property to the City of South Fulton.

“We are standing here and we are saying loud and clear President Trump Administration, if you want to make America great again, restore the funding to the job corps,” Willis said.