Metro Atlanta city one of top places people want to move to in 2024, according to study

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur is one of the top places people are moving to this year, according to a recent study by moveBuddha.

Of 25 cities listed, Decatur was ranked at No. 5.

Researchers gathered searches from July 2023 to March 2024 for people with a planned move date for any time in 2024.

Nearly 2.4 people are moving to Decatur for every one person who leaves, researchers say.

Cities ranked above Decatur include The Villages in Florida, Asheville, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Billings, Montana.

Decatur has about 25,000 residents, according to the most recent Census numbers.

View moveBuddha’s full list here.

