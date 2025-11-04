Metro Atlanta city is officially designated as first ‘Bird City’ in Georgia

Decatur Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers, Birds Georgia Interim Co-Executive Director Adam Betuel, and Decatur Urban Naturalist Allison Ericson at the dedication ceremony for Bird City Decatur on Oct. 17 at Legacy Park in Decatur.

DECATUR — With the world bird population declining since 1970, Decatur is doing what it can to protect bird habitats.

Adam Betuel is with Birds Georgia and says Decatur has done several things to qualify as the first bird city in Georgia.

“They’ve preserved and highlighted great green spaces, with Legacy Park kind of being the center of that space,” Betuel says.

The certification was approved by the Decatur City Council on September 15.

A ceremony was held at Legacy Park on October 17 and attended by Decatur Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers.

“Birds Georgia is thrilled to recognize the City of Decatur as the first city to receive the Bird City designation in the state,” said Birds Georgia interim co-executive director Adam Betuel.

Betuel adds it is time to act.

“In 1970, we had roughly 10 billion breeding individuals in the United States. Now that number is down to seven billion,” he warns.

Decatur has also worked on lighting that abides by International Dark Skies guidelines.

The city will also host events in connection with World Migratory Bird Day next May.