Metro Atlanta city considers drone deliveries as Walmart looks to expand

MILTON, GA — Another metro Atlanta city is considering drone deliveries as Walmart looks to expand the service into Milton. Drone deliveries are already offered in eight metro Atlanta communities.

Glen Wilkins with Walmart says the service is driven by convenience.

“My kids are Gen Z. I say they’re the 5 Gig Society, they go out there, they order online, and they go outside and wait for it to arrive,” Wilkins said.

Officials in Milton say they are weighing the pros and cons of allowing the service.

Some city council members have raised concerns about the potential noise drones could bring to the community.

“It’s an equestrian community, I can’t think of anything more equestrian unfriendly,” one council member said.

Catherine Lovett with drone provider Wing says the service offers several benefits, including reducing traffic and emissions.

“Where we’re going as a society is that the roads are congested, and so we need different modes of transportation to not only get people food, medications, and supplies, but it also helps to take cars off the road to keep people safe, and it’s helping to cut down CO2 emissions,” Lovett said.

Lovett says the company works closely with the FAA to set restrictions for drone operations.

“And we make sure that the drones are able to get in and out quickly without disrupting the beautiful neighborhoods that we enter,” Lovett said.

Lovett also says customers value the speed and convenience of the service.

“The big thing that we hear from customers on why they use our service is the convenience and the speed,” Lovett said.

City officials say they want to see and hear a live demonstration of the drones before making a final decision on whether to allow the deliveries.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.