Metro Atlanta-based UPS introduces new digital tools to make shipping easier

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A metro Atlanta-based UPS is rolling out new digital tools designed to make shipping and pickups easier for customers.

Dave Hudson with UPS says the Sandy Springs-based company is introducing a new online dashboard that allows customers to manage pickups with real-time updates.

“Now what they can do is on the screen, they can schedule a pickup. They can see a notification that we’re coming. They can see the time windows that we give them,” Hudson said.

Hudson says UPS is also upgrading its mobile app, which will allow customers to create shipments, schedule pickups and manage deliveries directly from their phones.

The company says the updates are designed to give customers more control and visibility throughout the shipping process.