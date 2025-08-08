Meteorite that fell through roof of Henry County home determined to be older than Earth

Meteorite that shot through roof of Henry County home was moving at speed of sound, scientist says

ATHENS, GA — There is new information on a meteorite that tore through the roof of a Henry County home in June.

The fragment of the space rock had been at the University of Georgia is being studied by geologists who say its older than Earth itself at 4.56 billion years.

UGA researcher Scott Harris says it may have been small by the time it slammed into a Henry County home, but it was still very dangerous.

He says the portion that slammed into the home in McDonough was about the size of a cherry tomato and was the equivalent of a high-performance military riffle.

Harris says the meteorite was traveling faster that the speed of light entering the atmosphere.

He says they named it the McDonough meteorite.