Mercedes-Benz to relocate 500 jobs to metro Atlanta headquarters

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Mercedes-Benz is expanding its presence in metro Atlanta, announcing plans to relocate 500 jobs to its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs as part of a broader effort to streamline operations across North America.

The automaker will close several other North American offices and centralize certain corporate functions at its existing Georgia hub, which already employs approximately 800 people.

Governor Brian Kemp praised the move, saying it reflects Georgia’s growing reputation as a destination for global industry leaders.

“Georgia continues to attract world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz that are driving the automotive industry forward,” Kemp said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. headquarters has been based in Sandy Springs since 2018.