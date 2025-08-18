Memorial service announced for fallen DeKalb County police officer

ATLANTA — A public memorial service has been scheduled for DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who was killed in the line of duty during the shooting attack at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Atlanta on North Peachtree Road.

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the community is invited to attend to honor Officer Rose’s life and legacy. For those unable to be there in person, the service will also be livestreamed.