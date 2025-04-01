Medical examiner rules Atlanta rapper Young Scooter’s death ‘accidental’

ATLANTA — The cause of death for Atlanta rapper Young Scooter has been ruled “accidental” according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Office of the Fulton County Medical Examiner recently performed an autopsy on 39-year-old Kenneth Bailey and revealed his cause of death was due to a penetrating injury of the right thigh.

On March 28, Atlanta police responded to a report of an argument and gunshots being fired at 273 William Nye Dr. around 5:23 p.m.

When officers attempted to talk with one of the men in the home, Bailey ran away. After a brief foot chase, officers found Bailey suffering from an apparent leg injury. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss. This injury was not a gunshot wound. Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence,” the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Bailey was one of the first artists signed to Atlanta rapper Future’s Freebandz label. He also made his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 for “Jet Lag” with Future and Juice Wrld in 2018.

He was known for songs including Colombia,” “DIs$Function,” “Guwop” with Young Thug, Quavo, and Offset. He also released several mixtapes.