McDonald’s brings back Snack Wraps starting today

ATLANTA — After an eight-year absence, McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Snack Wraps in a move the fast-food giant hopes will help revive slumping sales.

Starting today, customers can once again order the fan-favorite item, which features chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sauce wrapped in a tortilla.

The Snack Wrap was originally removed from the menu in 2016, but public demand for its return never faded. McDonald’s says the decision was driven by overwhelming support from loyal customers who flooded social media with comments, petitions, and tweets calling for the item’s comeback.

Company officials described the fan response as a “movement so powerful” that it ultimately led to the product’s return.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story