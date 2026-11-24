MCCAYSVILLE, GA — A north Georgia police department that was impacted by catastrophic floods earlier this month received a special donation.

The City of Lawrenceville and Lawrenceville Police Department delivered three surplus police vehicles to the McCaysville Police Department after learning the McCaysville Police Department lost a majority of its police station, patrol vehicles and critical resources.

“Like so many others, we watched with heavy hearts as the small city of McCaysville experienced devastating flooding,” Lawrenceville police officials said. “When we learned that their police department had lost its building and most of its patrol vehicles, our Fleet Manager reached out to see how the Lawrenceville Police Department could help.”

The flooding left a large portion of McCaysville and other areas in North Georgia damaged or destroyed.

“As the community faces the difficult road to recovery, these three vehicles will help restore essential transportation for patrol, emergency response and public safety,” Lawrenceville officials said.

Residents and businesses in north Georgia are continuing cleanup and recovery efforts.

Lawrenceville officials added they are reminded of the importance of communities standing together.