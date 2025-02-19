Mayor Dickens launches Silence the Shame Mental Health Initiative in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens has officially launched a strategic partnership between the City of Atlanta and Silence the Shame, Inc., a nationally recognized mental health advocacy organization.

The initiative seeks to bring greater awareness to mental health disparities, particularly in marginalized communities, as part of the mayor’s broader ‘Year of the Youth’ initiative. Silence the Shame, Inc. is among the first recipients of the city’s Youth Development Grant Awards aimed at fostering equitable access to mental health resources.

“Silence the Shame has already made significant strides in destigmatizing mental health, and our administration is proud to expand this years-long partnership,” said Mayor Dickens.

“Together, we will continue our work to ensure Atlanta is a city where mental health resources are accessible to everyone, furthering our mission to build healthy and thriving communities.”

Founded by Atlanta native Shanti Das, Silence the Shame, Inc. has led the charge in breaking down stigma and improving mental health literacy, especially among underserved communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Atlanta to bring much-needed awareness to the 988 Crisis Lifeline in our community,” said Das. “Mental health is a vital part of overall well-being, and everyone in the City of Atlanta deserves access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Addressing Mental Health Disparities

Marginalized communities, particularly Black Americans, face unique and systemic challenges related to mental health. These include economic hardships, exposure to violence, and longstanding mistrust of healthcare systems. In Atlanta, where Black residents make up over 50% of the population, these issues remain a pressing concern.

Suicide Rates: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Black youth aged 10–19. Suicide attempts among Black adolescents increased by 73% between 2018 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Access to Care: Georgia ranks 47th out of 50 states for access to mental health care, with significant barriers in Atlanta’s underserved communities.

Youth Exposure to Violence: Over 60% of Black youth report exposure to violence, a major factor in depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

While resources such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provide critical support for those in need, the initiative underscores the importance of raising awareness and fostering trust in mental health services within all Atlanta communities.

Upcoming Initiatives

Through this partnership, the City of Atlanta and Silence the Shame will focus on education, outreach, and access to culturally competent care. The campaign will feature:

Community events, training, and workshops aimed at empowering vulnerable populations.

A FREE series of wellness seminars, community conversations, and self-care activities to promote mental health literacy and reduce stigma.

Public awareness campaigns online and through local assets, including Atlanta’s IKE board.

Working together, the City of Atlanta and Silence the Shame are taking a proactive stance to empower residents, reduce mental health stigmas, and ensure that Atlanta continues to be a city that prioritizes equity, wellness, and accessibility for all.

For more information on upcoming events and resources, visit www.silencetheshame.com or contact the City of Atlanta’s Office of Youth Engagement.