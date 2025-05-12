MARTA hosting public hearings this week on major bus route redesign

ATLANTA — MARTA is hosting a series of public hearings across metro Atlanta this week to unveil the final phase of its NextGen Bus Network, a sweeping redesign of more than 100 bus routes aimed at improving efficiency, connectivity, and service across the region.

The hearings, scheduled from May 12 through May 17, will offer riders and community members an opportunity to review the new bus designs and provide feedback before changes are finalized.

“It’s part of an effort to redesign over 100 bus routes in the system,” said Bryson Schwin with MARTA. “This will be a chance for the public to come out and learn about each of the routes and how they’ll change.”

Each hearing will include a community exchange session where attendees can interact with MARTA staff, followed by a formal public hearing to discuss specific route adjustments. The meetings will be held in locations across Clayton, Fulton, and DeKalb counties, including MARTA’s headquarters.

NextGen Bus Network Public Hearing Schedule:

Monday, May 12

Clayton County Board of Commissioners – 112 Smith St., Jonesboro

– 112 Smith St., Jonesboro Community Exchange: 10:30 a.m. | Public Hearing: 12 p.m.

MARTA Route: 193

South Fulton Service Center – 5600 Stonewall Tell Rd., College Park

– 5600 Stonewall Tell Rd., College Park Community Exchange: 5:30 p.m. | Public Hearing: 7 p.m.

MARTA Route: 180

Wednesday, May 14

North Fulton Service Center – 7741 Roswell Rd. NE, Sandy Springs

– 7741 Roswell Rd. NE, Sandy Springs Community Exchange: 10:30 a.m. | Public Hearing: 12 p.m.

MARTA Route: 87

MARTA Headquarters – 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta

– 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta Community Exchange: 5:30 p.m. | Public Hearing: 7 p.m.

MARTA Access: Red/Gold Line to Lindbergh Station (North Exit) + Routes 5, 6, 30, 39, 809

Thursday, May 15

The Exchange Recreation Center – 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

– 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur Community Exchange: 10:30 a.m. | Public Hearing: 12 p.m.

MARTA Route: 114

Saturday, May 17

Chamblee City Hall – 3518 Broad St., Chamblee

– 3518 Broad St., Chamblee Community Exchange: 10:30 a.m. | Public Hearing: 12 p.m.

MARTA Route: 132

For more information on the proposed changes and how to get involved, visit itsmarta.com.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story