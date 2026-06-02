MARTA delays launch of new rail cars

The exterior of the new railcars will feature the “Minimalist” design as chosen by customers. The most prominent feature is a lighted “smile” on the front of the train that denotes the color of the rail line; Red, Gold, Green or Blue, so riders will know from a distance that their train is approaching. The exterior design showcases MARTA’s iconic colors alongside the railcar, carrying your eye down the length of the train, while highlighting the modern, aerodynamic design. (PHOTO: MARTA)

ATLANTA — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is delaying the launch of its new rail cars.

The transit authority says safety testing on the new trains continues to move forward. However, officials say it won’t be finished in time for Thursday’s planned launch.

During the trains’ unveiling last year, MARTA Chief Operating Officer George Wright said the new rail cars represented the future.

“The real potential of this train is to become a destination and an experience in and of itself,” Wright said.

Officials had hoped to have the trains in service ahead of the World Cup.

No new launch date has been announced by MARTA officials.