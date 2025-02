MARTA crews to work on phase 2 of construction project at East Lake Station

ATLANTA — Crews are working on phase two of a major construction project at MARTA’s East Lake Station on Monday.

According to MARTA official Angela Jetty, crews are replacing the pedestrian bridge on the south side of the property.

Road closures will be in effect in the area.

Officials add that buses will be re-routed to the north side of the station for passengers.

There is no word on when the station will fully reopen.

For more information, visit MARTA.com.