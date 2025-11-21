MARTA begins series of holiday events around town

Holiday-themed MARTA buses rolling out (MARTA/MARTA)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — MARTA gets into the holiday spirit with a chance to win free rides, starting with some holiday-themed buses.

They’re called “Wrapping Up the Year designs”.

Three MARTA buses will be rolling through the streets of DeKalb and Clayton counties, along with the city of Atlanta from Friday through New Year’s Eve giving free rides to anyone who boards them.

The agency will be handing out free Breeze cards during the first week in December at surprise events around the system, and it’ll hold a customer appreciation event December 11th at the Kensington Station featuring holiday music, events, and an appearance from Santa himself.

MARTA interim CEO Jonathan Hunt says it’s all meant to spread cheer across the system.

