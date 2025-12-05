MARTA adds extra service to help fans get to SEC Championship

ATLANTA — MARTA is gearing up for large crowds this weekend as Georgia and Alabama fans head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship Game.

Spokeswoman Angela Jetty says travelers can avoid heavy traffic by taking MARTA directly to the SEC District station also known as Vine City, which provides easy access to the stadium and related events.

Jetty says MARTA will also run shuttles from Five Points to the SEC District station before the game and extra service afterward to help fans get to their destinations a bit easier. Additional MARTA Police and load-and-go teams will be in place to manage boarding and prevent overcrowding.

Travelers can stay updated on delays through MARTA’s app and social media. Customers can also purchase Breeze Mobile 2.0 cards and passes before arriving at the station to speed up their trip.