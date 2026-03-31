Marietta School Board votes to extend bonuses to all eligible employees

MARIETTA, GA — The Marietta School Board unanimously approved nearly $1 million on Tuesday to ensure all school employees receive bonuses.

The state’s amended 2026 budget includes $2,000 bonuses for public educators, but some Marietta City school employees were not included in the allocation.

Marietta School Board Chair Jaillene Hunter said the district used local funds to cover the gap.

“Gov. Kemp’s investment in education is what makes a meaningful difference here and we’re greatly appreciative about that. We did have to dip a little bit into some of our own budget in order to cover all employees,” Hunter said.

The funding also includes school resource officers, while eligible part-time employees will receive $1,000.

Officials said payments will arrive Thursday, just ahead of next week’s scheduled spring break. It will give staff a little extra spending cash.