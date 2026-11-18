Man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend after claiming he hallucinated a dragon

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man who claimed he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend after hallucinating that a blue dragon was attacking him has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Chadrick Gray pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of 46-year-old Jessica Pryer, reversing his earlier plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to investigators, Pryer had asked Gray to move out of her Decatur home, but he refused to leave.

In June 2023, Gray arrived at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center and told personnel he had shot his ex-girlfriend after experiencing a hallucination in which he believed a blue dragon was attacking him.

Police later found Pryer dead from gunshot wounds inside her home.

Gray initially entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and spent approximately three and a half years in jail before changing his plea to guilty.

A DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Gray this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.