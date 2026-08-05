Man rescued after plane crash charged, accused of cocaine trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA — A man rescued after a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean is now facing federal charges in an alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy tied to metro Atlanta and other parts of the country.

A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Georgia charges Jonathan Eric Gardiner, also known as “Player,” with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States and conspiracy to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Gardiner supplied large quantities of cocaine to drug trafficking organizations in metro Atlanta and elsewhere from December 2022 through May 2026. According to the Department of Justice, the indictment alleges Gardiner could distribute more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine at a time, with drugs later distributed from metro Atlanta to multiple states.

“This indictment alleges Gardiner peddled cocaine into Atlanta and across the region for years,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said. “Our fight against international drug traffickers who spread poison into our communities requires all hands-on deck.”

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Gardiner allegedly coordinated the delivery of “massive quantities of cocaine” into Georgia and elsewhere.

“Because of the quick action and dedication of federal law enforcement in Atlanta’s Homeland Security Task Force, this recidivist felon, alleged high-level drug trafficker, and priority target will be held accountable for his crimes,” Hertzberg said.

Federal officials say more than 20 alleged members of the drug trafficking organization have previously been charged, and 13 have pleaded guilty.

Gardiner was arrested after a private plane carrying him and 10 other people crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Florida coast in May. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued all passengers, and authorities say Gardiner was carrying $30,000 in Bahamian currency.

DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung said international cocaine trafficking contributes to addiction, violence and organized criminal activity across the country.

U.S. Attorney’s Office officials say Gardiner was previously convicted in the Southern District of Florida for conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States.

He remains in U.S. Marshals Service custody and is expected to appear in the Northern District of Georgia at a later date, U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said.