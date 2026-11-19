Man charged with murder after 29-year-old woman found dead inside apartment

A woman was found dead in an apartment at the Columns at Pilgrim Mill Wednesday morning.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A 29-year-old man is facing murder charges following a domestic violence investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Forsyth County apartment.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Kaitlyn Guy.

Deputies discovered Guy’s body Wednesday at the Columns at Pilgrim Mill apartments on Freedom Parkway.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Matthew Reilly of Cumming in connection with her death.

Reilly is charged with murder, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Children were also found inside the apartment, but officials say they were not physically injured.

Reilly is being held at the Forsyth County Jail.