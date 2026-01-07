Man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music expected in Fulton County court

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The man accused of stealing never-before-heard music from Beyoncé’s staff is expected in Fulton County court Wednesday to formally hear the charges against him.

A grand jury has indicted Kelvin Lanier Evans on felony entering auto with intent to commit theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Atlanta police say Evans broke into a rented Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé’s choreographer while the choreographer was inside a Krog Street restaurant in July. Investigators say Evans stole luggage and other items, including jump drives containing watermarked, unreleased music from Beyoncé.

Evans is scheduled for a plea and arraignment hearing, during which a defendant formally hears the charges and enters a plea.

A search of Fulton County Jail records shows Evans has been charged about 15 times by various metro Atlanta agencies for car break-ins and has previously served prison time.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.