Major upgrades planned for Flint River pump station near airport

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has approved about $15.6 million in upgrades for a wastewater pump station near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance transferring the funding to improve the Flint River Pump Station.

The project includes new pumps designed to prevent frequent clogging, screening to remove debris, updates to obsolete pumps and other improvements.

The funding comes days after environmental groups announced plans to sue the City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson over what they describe as frequent pollution of the Flint River.

About 400,000 metro Atlanta residents downstream rely on the Flint River for drinking water.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.