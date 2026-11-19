AUGUSTA, GA — A major computer outage at the National Security Agency disrupted operations at an intelligence facility in Augusta that supports U.S. national security efforts in the Middle East.

The computer failure affected internal communications at the facility, preventing employees from using a classified network to communicate with colleagues overseas.

The Augusta intelligence center helps monitor communications and cybersecurity threats in the Middle East, including those connected to the war with Iran.

Officials said the disruption was related to software security updates, as artificial intelligence helps identify computer vulnerabilities faster than they can be addressed.

Despite the communications problems, the NSA said backup systems were functioning and critical intelligence operations continued.

Officials also reported no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Rob Archer contributed to this story.