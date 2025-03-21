Magic City to be featured in new STARZ docuseries this summer

A five-part docuseries about one of Atlanta most infamous strip clubs has been picked up and is expected to premiere later this summer. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A legendary Atlanta establishment is heading to the national stage. Magic City, the iconic strip club known for its influence on music and Black culture, will be the subject of a limited docuseries airing on the STARZ network this summer.

According to Deadline, the five-episode series, titled Magic City, an American Fantasy, will offer a “riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture,” often referred to as the “Black Studio 54.”

The docuseries is expected to highlight the story of Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, along with many of the women whose work and presence helped shape the club’s lasting mystique.

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

WSBs Michelle Wright contributed to this story