Madonna announces rescheduled tour and yes – Atlanta is one of the stops

ATLANTA — Madonna has rescheduled most of the North American dates of her ‘Celebration Tour’ and will be coming to Atlanta next year.

She was originally scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, September 5, but had to postpone the summer and fall tour due to a health scare.

On June 24, Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

The new Atlanta date for the show is April 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale now and the cheapest seats start at $160 per ticket plus fees.

©2023 Cox Media Group