Lyft offering rideshare discounts to get voters to polls for 2024 election

ATLANTA — Rideshare company Lyft says it’s doing it’s part to help voters get to the polls for the November election.

The company announced it would be offering rideshare discounts to voters hitting the ballot box as we head closer to the Nov. 5 presidential election.

That means the company will discount rideshare, bikeshare and scooter costs for those heading to the polls during early voting and election day.

Anyone who uses the code VOTE24 on or before election day will be able to use a 50% discount on their ride costs, though it’s capped at $10 off.

The code works from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in every time zone, according to Lyft.

“Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote,” Jerry Golden, Lyft Chief Policy Officer, said. “Our Voting Access Program reflects our commitment to being a force for good, and we’re proud to encourage riders and drivers to exercise their fundamental right to vote, regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation.”

Lyft has also released rideshare data related to how, when and where Americans used Lyft to get to the polls.

According to Lyft, Georgia was the state with the second highest median distance between where riders lived to where they went to vote, averaging 5.6 miles.

Only Texas was a longer drive, with a 5.8 mile median distance.

As far as the election day impact for Georgia, what Lyft calls the “E-day bump,” data was focused on the 2022 midterm elections.

According to Lyft, Georgia had the highest first-time rides to polling locations for the 2022 elections, with an 18% increase in rideshare use to go vote.

Additionally, at least 15% of Georgia voters used Lyft to get to the polls during the 2022 midterms, according to Lyft.