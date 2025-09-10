Lyft launches robo-taxis in Midtown Atlanta

Lyft self-driving rideshare testing service in Atlanta
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Rivaling Uber’s partnership with Waymo, Lyft has launched its own autonomous vehicle service in Midtown Atlanta in collaboration with May Mobility.

The service will initially operate in a seven square mile area and feature Toyota Sienna minivans. For now, the vehicles will only be available during weekday business hours and select weekend evenings.

Each ride will include a human operator on board as a precaution, but Lyft says its long-term goal is to eventually deploy fully driverless cars once more data is gathered about performance and rider readiness.

The company says prices for autonomous rides will be in line with normal Lyft rates. Customers requesting a ride within the service area will have the option to be matched with one of the robo-taxis.

Atlanta riders may already be familiar with self-driving cars, as Waymo has been operating autonomous vehicles in the city through its partnership with Uber. Lyft’s launch marks another step in the growing presence of driverless technology on local roads.

WSB’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!