Ludacris Foundation hosts Mother’s Day event honoring mothers and families in metro Atlanta

COLLEGE PARK, GA — The Ludacris Foundation partnered with Fund II Foundation and College Park Councilwoman Dr. Jamelle McKenzie to host a Mother’s Day experience for metro Atlanta families on Saturday at the Georgia International Convention Center.

The event brought together families for a celebration focused on mothers, fathers and community wellness, organizers said.

Roberta Shields is president of The Ludacris Foundation, created by her son Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Shields said the event was designed to celebrate families.

“To see the families and see them be able to be celebrated in ways they may not have been celebrated, I’m really happy to be able to see dads come out,” Shields said. “We need to see more demonstrations of men who are providers and want to be nurturers.”

Shields said she is proud of her son and his ongoing work through the foundation, which is celebrating 25 years of philanthropic efforts in 2026.

“What makes me most proud of my son, not necessarily the Grammys, its that he’s a good person, amazing father, he’s a good husband, good son and a great friend,” she said.

Shields said the foundation’s mission of giving back was instilled early in her son’s life and continues to guide its work today.

“It really started with him going to church and the missionaries and giving back when he was young,” she said.

Councilwoman Dr. Jamelle E. McKenzie said she partnered with The Ludacris Foundation on multiple community initiatives, including youth programming in College Park.

“We wanted to honor our mothers and show that we cherish our families,” McKenzie said. “We also wanted to get our fathers involved. We felt like this is much needed.”

McKenzie said the event aimed to make Mother’s Day accessible for families who may not be able to afford traditional celebrations.

“A lot of families do not have the money to go out to an expensive restaurant so we wanted to bring all of these beautiful things to our people in the City of College Park,” she said.

She said motherhood has been one of the most meaningful parts of her life.

“When you become a mom, you realize that there’s someone who is really depending on you,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the turnout reflected the purpose of the event.

“I see sighs of relief, I see smiles, I see joy, I see excitement and that’s what matters,” she said.

The event featured family activities, wellness resources, children’s programming and community partner support, organizers said.

Ludacris’ early inspiration in music came from his admiration for LL Cool J and his disciplined approach to setting goals and pursuing success.

Ludacris is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past 26 years. The Stand Up rapper has released eight albums and sold more than 25 million records worldwide. was recently announced as an inductee into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta.

For more information about the Ludacris Foundation or volunteering, visit the website LudacrisFoundation.org and click on the get involved section or visit the Ludacris Foundation social media here.