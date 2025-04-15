Looking for a new job? Cobb County Civic Center is hosting a job fair

COBB COUNTY, GA — If you’re looking for a new job, the Cobb County Civic Center is the place to be Tuesday afternoon.

The Cobb County Job Fair is being held for just a short time at the center from 11a.m. until 2 p.m.

A diverse group of private businesses and government agencies are on hand to accept resumes and discuss jobs.

Some of the institutions on site are Life University, T-Mobile, WellStar, Kennesaw State University, and Cobb County police and schools.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.