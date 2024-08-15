Live like Luda! This is how you can book Atlanta icon Ludacris’ mansion for a 2-night stay

Ludacris Ludacris is offering some “southern hospitality” for some lucky people, giving someone that chance for a two-night stay at his Atlanta mansion for $4.04. (PHOTO: Bookings.com)

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris is offering some “southern hospitality” for some lucky people, giving someone that chance for a two-night stay at his Atlanta mansion for $4.04.

While it might not be a real “money maker” for Ludacris, “lucky guests will have the extraordinary opportunity” to stay at the Atlanta rapper’s nearly 11,000 square foot home, “immersing themselves in an experience like no other.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, producer, and philanthropist, whose real name is Chris Bridges, is teaming up with Bookings.com to make the opportunity available.

According to the listing, the booking “will become bookable on a first-come, first-served basis for one booker plus three guests on Aug. 28, 2024, at noon ET, for a two-night stay taking place on Sept. 3-5, 2024.”

“From the moment you step in, I want you to feel like you’re part of the family. Whether you’re chillin’ by the lake, shooting hoops on the court, or catching your favorite movie in the private theater, I want you to create unforgettable lifetime memories here the same way I’ve done. It’s all about good vibes and great times,” Ludacris said.

The stay includes “a splash-filled backyard BBQ, a gourmet dinner at one of (Luda’s) favorite French restaurants, not to mention meeting Ludacris himself during the stay.”

Ludacris first rose to prominence as a radio DJ, formerly known as Chris “Lova Lova” at Hot 97.5 in Atlanta in the mid-1990s. Born in Champagne, Illinois on Sept. 11, 1977, he has sold more than 20 million records, has won multiple awards including four Grammys, and has released multiple hit songs and several multi-platinum albums in his career.

He is best known for multiple hit songs including “What’s Your Fantasy,” “Move,” “Welcome to Atlanta,” “In The A” with fellow Atlanta rap icons T.I. and Big Boi, “Yeah” and “Lovers and Friends” with Atlanta icons Usher and Lil Jon, “My Chick Bad” with Nicki Minaj, “Gossip Folks” with Missy Elliot, “MVP,” “Last of a Dying Breed” with hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, “Run the Check Up” with DJ Infamous and Jeezy, “Southern Hospitality,” and many more.

You better move quick or “get out the way” if you want to be the lucky person for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.