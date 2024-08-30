LIST: 2024 Summer Paralympians with ties the Peach State

2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 11 TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 04: Jarryd Wallace of Team United States (L) competes in the Men's 200m - T64 Round 1 - Heat 2 on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Now that the 2024 Olympic Games have finished their run in Paris, it’s time for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S.

Several of those athletes call the Peach State home or have other ties to Georgia.

During the Olympics, the U.S. brought home 125 medals. At least 18 of those medals came from athletes with Georgia ties.

So far, the U.S. Paralympians have won three medals, but the Games are just getting started.

Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:

McKenzie Coan

Paralympic Swimming

Clarkesville, Ga.

Age: 28

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo

Tatyanna McFadden

Paralympic Track and Field

Baltimore, Mary.

Age: 35

Won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in 2021

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Holds eight gold medals, eight silver medals and four bronze medals across the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Athens, Beijing, London, Sochi, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo

Ryan Medrano

Paralympic Track and Field

Savannah, Ga.

Age: 27

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Cassie Mitchell

Paralympic Track and Field

Warner, Oklahoma

Age: 43

Biomedical engineering professor at Georgia Tech

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Won silver in the Women’s Discus Throw and bronze in the Women’s Club Throw at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Won silver in the Women’s Club Throw at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Competed in the 2012 Paralympic Games in London

Bailey Moody

Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball

Alpharetta, Ga.

Age: 22

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Won bronze in Women’s Team Basketball at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Gia Pergolini

Paralympic Swimming

Atlanta, Ga.

Age: 20

Finished 12th in the Women’s 100m Butterfly at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Won gold in the Women’s 100m Backstroke at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Daniel Romanchuk

Paralympic Track and Field

Mount Airy, Mary.

Age: 26

Won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in 2024

Won gold in the Men’s 400m T54 and bronze in the Men’s Marathon T54 at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Susannah Scaroni

Paralympic Track and Field

Tekoa, Wash.

Age: 33

Won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for the third time in a row in 2024

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Won gold in the Women’s 5000m T54 and bronze in Women’s 800m T54 at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro

Matt Simpson

Paralympic Goalball

Atlanta, Ga.

Age: 34

Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Won silver in Men’s Goalball at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Jarryd Wallace